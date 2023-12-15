Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet by

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Chesterfield to win & both teams to score v Hartlepool

2pts 7-4 general

Dorking draw no bet v Woking

2pts 13-8 bet365

Saturday's National League football predictions

Chesterfield’s fine season continued with a thumping 6-1 win over Southport in the FA Trophy last weekend.

That success followed hot on the heels of an FA Cup second-round defeat of Leyton Orient, the second round in succession they have beaten League One opposition.

The Spireites return to National League action this weekend and the leaders can chalk up another victory in their pursuit of promotion away to Hartlepool.

However, they may not have things all their own way. Only seven National League sides have scored more goals than John Askey’s hosts and Pools have found the net in each of their last eight league games.

Chesterfield are the division's top scorers but they have kept just one clean sheet in their last five league outings, so an away win and both teams to score looks excellent value at 7-4.

Dorking have bounced back well from their 6-0 hammering at Gateshead last month.

A fine win at home to Boreham Wood followed a spirited 3-3 draw at AFC Fylde, and they were 3-0 winners over fellow National League side Maidenhead in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Wanderers take on Surrey rivals Woking on Saturday and they look a bet to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Woking have lost their last seven games in all competitions, which includes FA Cup and FA Trophy exits to lower-league opposition, and the Cardinals' league form is nothing short of disastrous, with 11 defeats and just one win from their last 12 games.

With that in mind, backing Dorking in the draw-no-bet market appeals.

