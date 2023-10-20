National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Barnet to win to nil v Maidenhead United

3pm Saturday

2pt 13-10 Paddy Power , Coral , Betfair

Over 2.5 goals in Wealdstone v Boreham Wood

5:30pm Saturday

1pt 9-10 bet365

Saturday's National League football predictions

Barnet are looking to maintain their fine run, which sees them unbeaten in eight and with just one defeat in 12 in all competitions, and the visit of the league’s lowest scorers in Maidenhead United should hold no fear for Dean Brennan’s side.

Maidenhead have struggled in front of goal with just 11 all season and backing a home win to nil offers good value.

Boreham Wood's last three matches have been low-scoring affairs but against sides in the bottom half of the table there have been three or more goals on four of the last five occasions.



The Wood are up against fellow strugglers Wealdstone in this weekend’s televised match and while neither team has been prolific in attack both have poor defensive records shipping 22 each in 15 matches. The chance to move away from the bottom four and those issues at the back suggest over 2.5 goals is worth backing.

