National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3:00pm Saturday

Best bets

Southend to win & both teams to score

2pt 29-10 Hills

Oxford City draw no bet

1pt Saturday 3-1 Paddy Power , Betfair , Hills

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score in Solihull v Bromley

2pt Evs bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's National League football predictions

AFC Fylde are bottom of the National League table with just five points and one win to their name, but they have looked good in front of goal, scoring in nine of their last ten matches.

Southend, who host Fylde on Saturday, would be in playoff contention were it not for a ten-point deduction, although the Shrimpers have on-field as well as off-pitch issues with a transfer embargo, injuries and suspensions leaving them short of players.

Southend have kept just two clean sheets in eight matches but should be too strong for Fylde. And while Southend can call upon former West Ham stopper David Martin after an emergency transfer, backing the visitors to score in defeat looks an attractive price.

Despite being unbeaten in seven matches, Oxford City may have been overlooked to win away to a struggling Oldham side who have recorded just one victory in eight.

With just one defeat away from home in their past five and scoring eight on their travels in that time, the Hoops offer great value in the draw-no-bet market.

City are averaging 1.8 goals per game and that attacking prowess could help them continue their fine start to life in the National League.

Solihull Moors are flying this season, although seven of their last ten matches have seen both teams score. A high-scoring clash is on the cards when they meet fellow promotion chasers Bromley on Saturday.

Four of the Ravens' last five matches have featured three or more goals, while both teams have scored in three of those games. Expect goals at both ends in this top-of-the-table rumble.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.