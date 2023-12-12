Middlesbrough v Hull predictions, betting odds and tips: Boro can get back on track

Where to watch Middlesbrough v Hull

Live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Middlesbrough

1pt 20-23 Coral , Ladbrokes

Middlesbrough v Hull odds

Middlesbrough 20-23

Hull 14-5

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Middlesbrough v Hull predictions

Championship playoff hopefuls Middlesbrough and Hull have to respond to successive league defeats and Boro can get the show back on the road at the Riverside.

Michael Carrick’s side shouldn’t be dwelling much on losing consecutive outings against Leeds and Ipswich as those sides are Leicester’s chief threats in the title race.

Hull, however, should be more concerned about being beaten at home by mid-table Watford and away to third-bottom QPR.

The Tigers have struggled for consistency since upsetting Leicester at the start of September, winning only five of their subsequent 15 outings.

Liam Rosenior’s men have won only one of their last six Championship games on their travels, conceding at least twice in five of those fixtures.

So Boro, having won five of their last seven home league matches in a run which includes accounting for Southampton and Leicester, should be optimistic about their prospects.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in only one of Middlesbrough’s last eight Championship home matches.

