Middlesbrough v Hull predictions, betting odds and tips: Boro can get back on track
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Middlesbrough v Hull in the Championship on Wednesday
Where to watch Middlesbrough v Hull
Live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Middlesbrough
1pt 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes
Middlesbrough v Hull odds
Middlesbrough 20-23
Hull 14-5
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Middlesbrough v Hull predictions
Championship playoff hopefuls Middlesbrough and Hull have to respond to successive league defeats and Boro can get the show back on the road at the Riverside.
Michael Carrick’s side shouldn’t be dwelling much on losing consecutive outings against Leeds and Ipswich as those sides are Leicester’s chief threats in the title race.
Hull, however, should be more concerned about being beaten at home by mid-table Watford and away to third-bottom QPR.
The Tigers have struggled for consistency since upsetting Leicester at the start of September, winning only five of their subsequent 15 outings.
Liam Rosenior’s men have won only one of their last six Championship games on their travels, conceding at least twice in five of those fixtures.
So Boro, having won five of their last seven home league matches in a run which includes accounting for Southampton and Leicester, should be optimistic about their prospects.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in only one of Middlesbrough’s last eight Championship home matches.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 12 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 14:30, 12 December 2023
- Manchester United v Bayern Munich betting offer: Get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Tuesday's Champions League match with Paddy Power
- Champions League betting offer: Get £30 from Sky Bet in free bets for Manchester United v Bayern Munich and more
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday December 12
- Man Utd v Bayern Munich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Red Devils set for early exit
- PSV v Arsenal predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Dutch leaders can finish on a high
- Manchester United v Bayern Munich betting offer: Get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Tuesday's Champions League match with Paddy Power
- Champions League betting offer: Get £30 from Sky Bet in free bets for Manchester United v Bayern Munich and more
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday December 12
- Man Utd v Bayern Munich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Red Devils set for early exit
- PSV v Arsenal predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Dutch leaders can finish on a high