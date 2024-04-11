Many sporting eyes will be cast towards Aintree and Augusta this week, but it is still a massive weekend in the football world and we have it all covered in Mark Langdon's Bets Club.

Join Mark and Warren Ashurst as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club, giving you the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

There are so many issues still to settle in the Premier League, not least who will win the title, and the team kick off by previewing this weekend's big match, Arsenal versus Aston Villa.

Can Unai Emery and Aston Villa keep their top-four hopes alive by claiming a crucial victory over the Spaniard's former club? Or will the Gunners press their title claims?

Mark then gives his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including Manchester City's home clash with Luton.

Tom McGarry joins us with his best bets in the EFL and runs the rule over this week’s team in focus, Doncaster.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this week and the team create a bet builder, treble and deliver their other top tips for the latest round of fixtures.

