Leipzig v Man City predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Red Bulls can make fast start against wounded Citizens
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Leipzig v Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday
Where to watch Leipzig v Manchester City
TNT Sports 1, 8pm
Best bet
Leipzig to score first
2pts 17-10 Boylesports, Coral
Leipzig v Manchester City odds
Leipzig 15-4
Manchester City 3-4
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leipzig v Manchester City team news
Leipzig
Kevin Kampl is a doubt after going off with a hip injury against Bayern Munich, while Dani Olmo, Will Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu are sidelined. Timo Werner could return following a back problem.
Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are still out for Manchester City and Bernardo Silva is a doubt but Rodri is set to return after serving a domestic suspension.
Leipzig v Manchester City predictions
Manchester City eased to a 7-0 mauling of Leipzig in the last meeting between these sides in March but they should expect a much tougher assignment when the sides reconvene at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.
City smashed Leipzig en route to their maiden Champions League title last season but the first leg between the sides in February finished 1-1 and Pep Guardiola's team could be in for another testing night in Germany.
It was a summer of significant change for Marco Rose's side, who saw Josko Gvardiol, now at City, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku all depart for the Premier League.
But their recruitment has been superb and new additions Lois Openda, Xavi Simons, Benjamin Sesko and Nicolas Seiwald have all hit the ground running at the Red Bull Arena.
There is a fresh and enterprising look to this Leipzig side, who responded to an opening-weekend defeat to Bayer Leverkusen with a run of six successive wins in all competitions.
That streak was halted on Saturday by a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich but that was hardly a poor result and the Red Bulls had established a 2-0 lead after only 26 minutes before they were pegged back by goals from Harry Kane and Leroy Sane.
Getting at City early will be key for Leipzig, especially given that Guardiola's men are a touch wounded after successive domestic defeats.
After their 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the EFL Cup last Wednesday, the Citizens suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season away to Wolves on Saturday.
A 13th-minute own goal from Ruben Dias set the tone at Molineux and that was the fourth time in their last five matches that City have conceded the first goal, having also done so against West Ham, Red Star Belgrade and Newcastle.
Leipzig are a tempting price to win the match given their start to the season and the fact that City have failed to win on any of their last four visits to Germany.
But the better bet could be backing Leipzig to score the first goal - something they have done in each of their last six matches in all competitions.
The return of Rodri after a domestic suspension is a big plus for City and could cause problems for Leipzig, so it remains to be seen whether the hosts could hold on to an advantage at the Red Bull Arena.
But backing them to draw first blood against a City team who have been slow starters recently could be a wise move.
Key stat
Manchester City have gone behind in four of their last five games.
Probable teams
Leipzig (4-2-2-2): Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald; Simons, Forsberg; Poulsen, Openda.
Subs: Lenz, Haidara, Baumgartner, Klostermann, Carvalho, Sesko, Werner.
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.
Subs: Phillips, Ake, Grealish, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.
Inside info
Leipzig
Star man Lois Openda
Top scorer Lois Openda
Penalty taker Emil Forsberg
Card magnet Castello Lukeba
Assist ace Xavi Simons
Set-piece aerial threat Mohamed Simakan
Man City
Star man Erling Haaland
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Manuel Akanji
Assist ace Phil Foden
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Leipzig v Man City bet builder predictions
Over 2.5 goals
Leipzig's attacking approach under Marco Rose has resulted in some high-scoring games, and eight of their nine matches this season have featured over 2.5 goals.
Lois Openda to have a shot on target
Lois Openda has made a fine start to life in Leipzig with four Bundesliga goals in six games and he is worth a bet to have a shot on target.
Xavi Simons to register an assist
With four league assists to his name, Xavi Simons has emerged as Leipzig's prime creative outlet this term and he can set up a goal against City.
Price guide: 5-1
