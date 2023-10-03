Leipzig v Man City predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Red Bulls can make fast start against wounded Citizens

Where to watch Leipzig v Manchester City

TNT Sports 1, 8pm

Best bet

Leipzig to score first

2pts 17-10 Boylesports, Coral

Leipzig v Manchester City odds

Leipzig 15-4

Manchester City 3-4

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leipzig v Manchester City team news

Leipzig

Kevin Kampl is a doubt after going off with a hip injury against Bayern Munich, while Dani Olmo, Will Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu are sidelined. Timo Werner could return following a back problem.

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are still out for Manchester City and Bernardo Silva is a doubt but Rodri is set to return after serving a domestic suspension.

Leipzig v Manchester City predictions

Manchester City eased to a 7-0 mauling of Leipzig in the last meeting between these sides in March but they should expect a much tougher assignment when the sides reconvene at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

City smashed Leipzig en route to their maiden Champions League title last season but the first leg between the sides in February finished 1-1 and Pep Guardiola's team could be in for another testing night in Germany.

It was a summer of significant change for Marco Rose's side, who saw Josko Gvardiol, now at City, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku all depart for the Premier League.

But their recruitment has been superb and new additions Lois Openda, Xavi Simons, Benjamin Sesko and Nicolas Seiwald have all hit the ground running at the Red Bull Arena.

There is a fresh and enterprising look to this Leipzig side, who responded to an opening-weekend defeat to Bayer Leverkusen with a run of six successive wins in all competitions.

That streak was halted on Saturday by a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich but that was hardly a poor result and the Red Bulls had established a 2-0 lead after only 26 minutes before they were pegged back by goals from Harry Kane and Leroy Sane.

Getting at City early will be key for Leipzig, especially given that Guardiola's men are a touch wounded after successive domestic defeats.

After their 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the EFL Cup last Wednesday, the Citizens suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season away to Wolves on Saturday.

A 13th-minute own goal from Ruben Dias set the tone at Molineux and that was the fourth time in their last five matches that City have conceded the first goal, having also done so against West Ham, Red Star Belgrade and Newcastle.

Leipzig are a tempting price to win the match given their start to the season and the fact that City have failed to win on any of their last four visits to Germany.

But the better bet could be backing Leipzig to score the first goal - something they have done in each of their last six matches in all competitions.

The return of Rodri after a domestic suspension is a big plus for City and could cause problems for Leipzig, so it remains to be seen whether the hosts could hold on to an advantage at the Red Bull Arena.

But backing them to draw first blood against a City team who have been slow starters recently could be a wise move.

Key stat

Manchester City have gone behind in four of their last five games.

Probable teams

Leipzig (4-2-2-2): Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald; Simons, Forsberg; Poulsen, Openda.

Subs: Lenz, Haidara, Baumgartner, Klostermann, Carvalho, Sesko, Werner.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Phillips, Ake, Grealish, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Inside info

Leipzig

Star man Lois Openda

Top scorer Lois Openda

Penalty taker Emil Forsberg

Card magnet Castello Lukeba

Assist ace Xavi Simons

Set-piece aerial threat Mohamed Simakan

Man City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Manuel Akanji

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Leipzig v Man City b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Leipzig's attacking approach under Marco Rose has resulted in some high-scoring games, and eight of their nine matches this season have featured over 2.5 goals.

Lois Openda to have a shot on target

Lois Openda has made a fine start to life in Leipzig with four Bundesliga goals in six games and he is worth a bet to have a shot on target.

Xavi Simons to register an assist

With four league assists to his name, Xavi Simons has emerged as Leipzig's prime creative outlet this term and he can set up a goal against City.

Price guide: 5-1

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.