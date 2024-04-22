Leicester vs Southampton prediction, betting tips and odds: Foxes favoured to prevail in thrilling tie

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Leicester vs Southampton. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Leicester vs Southampton

You can watch Leicester vs Southampton in the Championship at 8pm on Tuesday April 23, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Leicester to win and both teams to score

1pt 12-5 bet365, Hills

You can bet on Leicester vs Southampton here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Leicester vs Southampton odds

Leicester 11-10

Southampton 23-10

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester vs Southampton predictions

Enzo Maresca managed to steer Leicester back in the right direction on Saturday, navigating a tricky visit from West Brom to land a 2-1 victory and retake the initiative in a thrilling Championship title race.

The Foxes moved two points clear of Ipswich following their weekend success and can consolidate their place at the summit by beating Southampton at the King Power.

Saints missed the opportunity to go level on points with Leeds on Saturday when they relinquished a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at Cardiff, effectively diminishing any slim hopes they harboured of a top-two finish.

And Russell Martin's side could be set for more travel woes on Tuesday.

Leicester have won 17 of their 22 home matches this term and should prove too strong for the Saints, whose only away win in their last five came courtesy of a stoppage-time winner at strugglers Birmingham, who had been reduced to ten men.

However, while the Saints may come up short, they should make Leicester work for the spoils.

Southampton have found the net with frequency all season long, bagging a joint-high 85 Championship goals, but the fact that both teams have scored in 29 of their 43 league games highlights why they are playing catch-up in the race for the top two.

Martin's visitors certainly have more than enough firepower to find the net in defeat at the King Power, where Leicester have conceded in their last three home wins.

But the Foxes are the league leaders for a reason and should bank three vital points to move one step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League with an entertaining victory.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 29 of Southampton's 43 Championship games this season.

Leicester vs Southampton team news

Leicester

The Foxes have no injury concerns and could name an unchanged side from the one who beat West Brom on Saturday.

Southampton

Gavin Bazunu and Stuart Armstrong have been ruled out for the season and join long-term absentees Juan Larios and Ross Stewart in the treatment room. Flynn Downes is a doubt and Sekou Mara serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Probable teams

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi

Subs: Coady, Doyle, Choudhury, Praet, Cannon, Daka, Akgun

Southampton (4-3-3): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Aribo, Smallbone, Rothwell; A Armstrong, Adams, Fraser

Subs: Stephens, Bree, Charles, Sulemana, Edozie, Brooks, Dibling

Leicester vs Southampton b et builder predictions

Over two goals

Leicester's last five home games have gone over 2.5 goals and the same bet has landed in Southampton's last four league matches.

Jamie Vardy to score

Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals against Southampton in his career and bagged Leicester's winner against West Brom at the weekend.

Will Smallbone to be booked

Will Smallbone was booked in September's reverse fixture and, with Flynn Downes a doubt, the Irish midfielder may have to get through even more defensive work this time around, potentially leading to a caution.

Pays out at 8-1 with Bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Leicester vs Southampton

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Leicester vs Southampton in the Championship.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Leicester vs Southampton

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.