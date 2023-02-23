Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Derry & Waterford

5pts double BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Cobh draw no bet

3pts 2-1 BoyleSports, Hills

Athlone draw no bet

2pts 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

League of Ireland weekend preview

Cork City's welcome to the Premier Division provided them with a tough lesson last weekend and it gets much harder for the Leesiders when they face Derry City at Brandywell on Friday.

Cork rallied against Bohemians but they looked a little out of their depth in a 2-1 home defeat and it is hard to see them creating much of note against Derry. The hosts, who started the season well against St Patrick's, should win in a canter.

It could be worth putting the Candystripes in a double with Division One Waterford. The Blues look vastly superior to Longford Town and will enjoy the backing of a bumper crowd in their first home game of the new campaign. The Derry-Waterford double is a shade of odds-on.

There looks to be more value in the second tier than the top division this weekend. Cobh Ramblers weren't that impressive in beating Kerry last week but they are off the mark, whereas opponents Wexford conceded some poor goals against Waterford.

Wexford should do better as the season develops but Cobh is always a difficult place to go and the odds look wrong. Jack Doherty excelled in Tralee and will be really difficult for his former club to handle.

Athlone Town have a scatter of new signings, including a number of overseas players who will surely need time to settle. However, it was encouraging that they won at Longford and confidence will be high ahead of the visit of Finn Harps to Lissywollen.

