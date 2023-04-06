Friday's League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Shamrock Rovers draw no bet (1-2) & Shelbourne (1-2)

Both 7.45pm Friday

5pts double BoyleSports

Kerry draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

1pt 11-5 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

History is made on Irish television as Virgin Media shows a live League of Ireland game for the first time when champions Shamrock Rovers visit leaders Bohemians on Friday evening.

The odds might seem a bit baffling given that Rovers have one win from seven but they are clicking into gear. They demolished ten-man Dundalk on the road last weekend and should be hard to beat against Bohs – it has gone unnoticed in some quarters that Rovers have lost only once this season.

Jack Byrne has been outstanding for Hoops and it’s hard to see Bohs getting much meaningful possession, even in front of a raucous home crowd.

The bigger odds about Shelbourne have gone but they still look well worth a wager away to struggling UCD and they can be doubled up with Rovers.

College have looked totally outclassed this season and, while they may improve, this should be a formality for Shels.

They brushed aside Cork in their last away game and have been competitive every week against far better teams than UCD.

In Division One, bookmakers have reacted to the addition of Keith Long and Alan Reynolds to Waterford’s coaching staff and the Blues are short at Cobh after last weekend’s 7-1 thrashing of Finn Harps.

That was a desperate effort from Harps, and Kerry will have some hope of getting their first victory since their inception. The Kingdom were hammered by Galway but otherwise haven’t been disgraced and Harps look a bit of a mess right now, with an 820-kilometre round trip hardly ideal for a part-time side low on confidence.

