Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward: Dundalk in confident mood

Dundalk +0.25 on Asian handicap

7.45pm Friday

3pts 19-20 bet365

Bet settled as a winner if Dundalk win, returns halved if the match ends in a draw

Derry -1 on Asian Handicap

7.45pm Friday

4pts 27-20 bet365

Bet settled as a winner if Derry win by two or more goals, stakes returned if they win by one

Both teams to score in St Patrick's v Shamrock Rovers

7.45pm Friday

2pts 4-5 Hills

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Dundalk and Shelbourne are closely matched outfits and the Lilywhites should be able to get something from their short trip to Tolka Park.

Dundalk finished 25 points ahead of Shels last season but that will surely not be the case this year with Shels currently a point better off than the County Louth side. It's likely that the two sides will finish with similar totals in 2023.

Shels are better when playing defensively against superior teams so Dundalk will be confident after a spirited 2-2 draw against Derry City.

Back the visitors with a quarter-goal start on the Asian handicap. The bet will be successful if Dundalk win with returns halved if the match ends all-square.

The bet of the round looks to be Derry City to beat Cork City. The Leesiders have been competitive this season but Derry are a vastly superior outfit and will enjoy the Turner's Cross surface.

Many bookmakers made Derry odds-on to win at Dundalk last weekend. This is a much easier assignement so take the Candystripes to win by at least one goal. They could carve Cork open if the home side are forced to chase the game.

A potential move to the MLS for Shamrock playmaker Jack Byrne has dominated the build-up to Rovers' clash with St Patrick's.

Both sides have been in goals of late and this should be an entertaining encounter in which both teams to score is an appealing bet. Their Tallaght clash, a 2-2 thriller, was one of the games of a cracking season so far.

