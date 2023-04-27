Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Shelbourne -0.5 on Asian handicap

5pts 2.050 bet365



Drogheda draw no bet

1pt 2-1 bet365



Both teams to score in Waterford v Bray

2pts Evs general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Damien Duff has challenged Shelbourne to push for European qualification this season and they'll need to see off Cork City on Friday evening if that is a realistic aspiration.

Colin Healy seemed downbeat after Cork were comfortably beaten by Derry last weekend. They recently lost to lowly UCD, too, so may be suffering from a lack of confidence ahead of another visit to the capital.

Shels were surprisingly short in the market at home to Dundalk last week - and they nearly obliged despite playing nearly the entire game with ten men.

They are excellent at the back and one goal will likely be enough against Cork. Shels look a decent proposition at odds-against but could be slightly better value minus a half goal on the Asian handicap, where half stakes are returned in the event of a draw.

Dundalk have been poor this season, taking 13 points from 11 games, and the Lilywhites are no good things to beat a Drogheda side who have been competitive in every game.

Drogs are deservedly level on points with Dundalk and were unfortunate to lose when the sides last met. They should be confident of getting something from the short trip to Oriel.

Waterford have predictably gone on a winning run since Keith Long took charge, but they are far from solid at the back and Bray should get plenty of chances at the Carlisle Grounds. Back both teams to score in that one.

The First Division has quickly become a two-horse race with Galway United again a short price at home to Cobh. They should get the job done with little fuss.

