Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Derry draw no bet

8pm Friday

2pts 21-20 Hills

Bohemians draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

5pts 11-10 bet365

UCD draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

2pts 11-4 bet365

St Patrick's draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

2pts Evs bet365

Bray draw no bet

8pm Friday

4pts 13-10 BoyleSports, Hills

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

League of Ireland weekend predictions

The League of Ireland season is only three weeks old but Derry City's visit to Shamrock Rovers already looks a big game in the context of the wider campaign.

Derry could conceivably be favourites for the title if they win in Tallaght, which would worsen Rovers' modest start to their league season and put five points between the sides, and they look decent value based on their early-season form.

Incredibly, Rovers already have three centre-backs suspended in Lee Grace, Pico Lopes and Dan Cleary. And they haven't hit form at all yet so, with Derry in much better shape, the visitors look the clear pick.

Bohemians look an even better bet at similar odds away to Shelbourne. Bohs have won their first two matches and look to have a great deal more attacking quality than Shels, who are well organised but lack punch up front. Bohs should be much shorter than they are and look the bet in the draw-no-bet market.

UCD are arguably no worse than Cork City right now, having been unfortunate to lose to Sligo in week two, and they will relish a trip to Turner's Cross. Cork deserve to be favourites but the odds are flattering and UCD are no mugs.

Another away side, St Patrick's, look a touch of value at Dundalk in what should be a close contest at Oriel Park.

In Division One, the big one sees Waterford host Galway, but the value bet looks to be Bray away to Finn Harps. The hosts have conceded five goals already so Wanderers could well go off favourites.

Follow us on Twitter