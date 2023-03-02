Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland
Best bets
Derry draw no bet
8pm Friday
2pts 21-20 Hills
Bohemians draw no bet
7.45pm Friday
5pts 11-10 bet365
UCD draw no bet
7.45pm Friday
2pts 11-4 bet365
St Patrick's draw no bet
7.45pm Friday
2pts Evs bet365
Bray draw no bet
8pm Friday
4pts 13-10 BoyleSports, Hills
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
League of Ireland weekend predictions
The League of Ireland season is only three weeks old but Derry City's visit to Shamrock Rovers already looks a big game in the context of the wider campaign.
Derry could conceivably be favourites for the title if they win in Tallaght, which would worsen Rovers' modest start to their league season and put five points between the sides, and they look decent value based on their early-season form.
Incredibly, Rovers already have three centre-backs suspended in Lee Grace, Pico Lopes and Dan Cleary. And they haven't hit form at all yet so, with Derry in much better shape, the visitors look the clear pick.
Bohemians look an even better bet at similar odds away to Shelbourne. Bohs have won their first two matches and look to have a great deal more attacking quality than Shels, who are well organised but lack punch up front. Bohs should be much shorter than they are and look the bet in the draw-no-bet market.
UCD are arguably no worse than Cork City right now, having been unfortunate to lose to Sligo in week two, and they will relish a trip to Turner's Cross. Cork deserve to be favourites but the odds are flattering and UCD are no mugs.
Another away side, St Patrick's, look a touch of value at Dundalk in what should be a close contest at Oriel Park.
In Division One, the big one sees Waterford host Galway, but the value bet looks to be Bray away to Finn Harps. The hosts have conceded five goals already so Wanderers could well go off favourites.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport