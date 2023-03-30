Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward: Dundalk far too big at Oriel
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.
Best bets
Derry City
7.45pm Friday
1pt 10-11 general
Dundalk +0.5 on Asian handicap
RTE2, 7.45pm Friday
5pts 5-6 bet365
Bet wins if Dundalk avoid defeat
Drogheda draw no bet
7.45pm Friday
2pts 6-4 bet365
Draw in Sligo v Bohemians
7.45pm Saturday
1pt 12-5 Betfair
League of Ireland weekend predictions
Derry City can close the gap on Bohemians by beating Shelbourne in front of the RTE2 cameras on Friday evening.
Derry would be a far more confident selection if Mark Connolly was fit. However, they have been excellent this season and with Shels finding it so hard to create chances against the better teams, one goal could be enough for the Candystripes.
Shamrock Rovers are still looking for their first win of the campaign after six matches and they are hard to fancy against Dundalk, who make plenty of appeal on the Asian handicap.
Stephen O'Donnell's side are hard to beat on the artificial turf at a rocking Oriel Park and they should continue to improve given the many signings they made in the off-season. Rovers are not playing badly but they are coughing up so many goals and are nowhere near as strong as the bookmakers believe them to be.
Drogheda have been exceptional so far, given the budget available to Kevin Doherty, and they should be capable of getting a positive result against a Cork City outfit still adjusting to the top flight.
The well-drilled Drogs continue to be underestimated in the markets. On-loan Lincoln duo Elicha Ahui and Freddie Draper should be getting better week by week.
There doesn't look to be much between Sligo and Bohemians, who meet on Saturday, and the draw looks a big runner.
