Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward: Bohs and Wexford face straightforward tasks

Bohemians (2-9), Wexford (1-4)

Bray +1 on Asian handicap

Kick-offs from 5pm Friday

League of Ireland weekend preview

There's a Saint Patrick's Day extravaganza in the League of Ireland and two teams stand out as solid bets. Surprise table-toppers Bohemians host UCD, who seem pretty out of their depth at the minute, while Wexford should make no mistake against newcomers Kerry in Division One.

Quite how far Bohemians can go is hard to say but they are scoring plenty of goals and in former Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi they have a player who seems to be finally reaching his potential.

Kerry shipped nine in Galway last week and their trip to Wexford is about restoring confidence .

Odds-on title favourites Derry City face Sligo Rovers but haven't looked as good on artificial surfaces and Sligo are good enough to at least keep it tight.

In the day's big game Saint Patrick's Athletic go to Shamrock Rovers, incredibly a Dublin derby of two powerhouses in the bottom three. The odds seem about right, with Pat's capable of getting a result if they get their confidence back.

Waterford, ante-post favourites, have been no great shakes in Division 1 and look far too short against a decent Bray side.

