LASK v Liverpool predictions and betting odds: Reds can ease to opening victory

LASK v Liverpool team news

LASK

The hosts will be missing Tobias Anselm, Yannis Letard and Adil Taoui, while a muscular issue means Lenny Pintor is sidelined. Roma loanee Ebrima Darboe is short of fitness so may have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is available for selection, having served a two-game domestic suspension, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago are injured. Jurgen Klopp is expected to make sweeping changes.

LASK v Liverpool predictions

For the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, Liverpool are not in the Champions League and it remains to be seen how seriously they will take Europe's secondary competition heading into their opener away to LASK on Thursday.

The Reds are among the early pacesetters in the Premier League and that will be their priority but the Europa League presents a great chance of silverware and an alternative route back into the continent's premier club competition.

Either way Liverpool's intentions should become clearer in the latter stages and even a second-string side should mop up in Group E against LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse.

The Reds are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, last losing against Manchester City in April, and Jurgen Klopp's men have collected 13 points from five matches in the Premier League.

They were seriously impressive in the Champions League group stage last season, winning five of their six matches and racking up 17 goals against Napoli, Ajax and Rangers.

There should be a notable gulf in class between these sides and backing Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals looks a wise bet.

Liverpool have won but conceded in three of their last four matches, including against Wolves last time out.

LASK have found the net in their last eight matches and have every chance of breaching a Reds defence which has been far from faultless.

Key stat

All four of Liverpool's competitive wins this season have featured three or more goals.

Probable teams

LASK (3-4-3): Lawal; Luckender, Ziereis, Andrade; Flecker, Jovicic, Horvath, Bello; Ljubic, Zulj, Havel.

Subs: Talovierov, Renner, Kone, Usor, Ba, Goiginger, Darboe.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Konate, Nunez, MacAllister, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Clark.

