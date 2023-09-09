Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Northern Ireland can bring the Hawks back down to earth

Where to watch Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland

Viaplay Sports 1, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Northern Ireland draw no bet

1pt 8-11 general

Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland odds

Kazakhstan 21-10

Northern Ireland 8-5

Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland team news

Kazakhstan

Forward Abat Aymbetov is a doubt after being substituted in the defeat to Finland on Thursday.

Northern Ireland

Ciaron Brown was taken off early in Slovenia on Thursday so Craig Cathcart looks set to deputise in central defence.

Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland predictions

Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are all but over after a 4-2 defeat against Slovenia in Ljubljana on Thursday night – but that doesn’t mean they will throw in the towel when they travel to Kazakhstan.

Michael O’Neill’s men had more of the ball and won the shot count 20-12 in Slovenia, and on another day, and with greater efficiency in front of goal, they could have walked away with at least a point.

Despite netting twice on Thursday, a general failure to find the back of the net has been a recurring issue for Northern Ireland. O'Neill's side have failed to score in six of their last 12 fixtures and is major reason why they have won only twice in that time.

Qualifying for next summer's European Championship will require a minor miracle but there can be no faulting their effort.

The Green and White Army are usually competitive, illustrated by the fact that five of their last six defeats have been by a single-goal margin – Thursday's two-goal reverse in Ljubljana being the outlier.

One of those single-goal defeats came against Kazakhstan at Windsor Park back in June, but the 1-0 defeat was another unfortunate reversal for Northern Ireland as they conceded in the 88th minute after bossing possession and the shot count.

It will likely be too little too late in their efforts to make next summer's final, but the Green and White Army should give a good account of themselves in Sunday's reverse fixture at the Astana Arena.

Kazakhstan are in a far stronger position after winning three of their five qualifiers to date, but one of those victories was that fortunate raid at Windsor Park, another was against minnows San Marino and the third came when Denmark somehow managed to squander a two-goal lead in Astana.

The Hawks were beaten by Slovenia on their own patch and Magomed Adiyev’s side are far more effective when playing on the counter.

It’s unlikely there will be too much space behind the Northern Ireland defence to exploit on Sunday afternoon and the visitors may successfully play Kazakhstan at their own game.

Key stat

Kazakhstan have conceded in their last five home matches.

Probable teams

Kazakhstan (3-4-2-1): Shatskiy; Bystrov, Marochkin, Alip; Skvortsov, Tagybergen, Darabayev, Vorogovskiy; Kuat, Zaybutdinov; Aymbetov

Northern Ireland (4-1-4-1): Peacock-Farrell; Hume, J Evans, McNair, Brown; S Charles; McMenamin, Price, Saville, Kennedy; D Charles

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.