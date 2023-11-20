Ireland v New Zealand predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Ireland can ease pressure

Where to watch Ireland v New Zealand

RTE2, 7.45pm Tuesday

Ireland v New Zealand team news

Ireland

Evan Ferguson was substituted against the Netherlands and is unlikely to be involved. Michael Obafemi and Aaron Connolly are missing through injury and Nathan Collins is a major doubt.

New Zealand

Chris Wood made an unexpected appearance against Greece on Friday and is in contention to start.

Ireland v New Zealand predictions

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam concluded a miserable Euro 2024 qualifying campaign for Ireland.

All of Ireland's six points came from two meetings with also-rans Gibraltar as Ireland failed to finish in the top three of a European Championship qualifying group for the first time since 1972.

The presence of the Dutch and World Cup finalists France always meant the Boys in Green would be up against it, but they would not have expected to come away empty-handed from their six matches against the two group heavyweights and Greece.

The pressure is building on Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and there’s a sense that his time in the dugout is nearing an end.

New Zealand have won only one of their last 11 matches and have lost 4-1 to Sweden and 2-0 to Greece in their latest matches against European opposition, so Tuesday's Dublin friendly against the Kiwis is must-win for Kenny.

Star forward Evan Ferguson is unlikely to feature after he was withdrawn against the Netherlands, but Ireland can find their stride against weak opposition.

Key stat

New Zealand have won only one of their last 11 matches.

Probable teams

Ireland (3-4-3): Bazunu; Scales, Duffy, O'Shea; Doherty, Browne, Cullen, Manning; Robinson, Idah, Knight.

New Zealand (3-5-2): Woud; Bindon, Smith, Cacace; Singh, Stamenic, Payne, Garbett, Bell; Wood, McCowatt.

