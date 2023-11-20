Ireland v New Zealand predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Ireland can ease pressure
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for the international friendly between Ireland v New Zealand on Tuesday
Where to watch Ireland v New Zealand
RTE2, 7.45pm Tuesday
Best bet
Ireland & over 2.5 goals
1pt 13-8 Betfair, Power
Ireland v New Zealand odds
Ireland 4-7
New Zealand 11-2
Draw 3
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ireland v New Zealand team news
Ireland
Evan Ferguson was substituted against the Netherlands and is unlikely to be involved. Michael Obafemi and Aaron Connolly are missing through injury and Nathan Collins is a major doubt.
New Zealand
Chris Wood made an unexpected appearance against Greece on Friday and is in contention to start.
Ireland v New Zealand predictions
Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam concluded a miserable Euro 2024 qualifying campaign for Ireland.
All of Ireland's six points came from two meetings with also-rans Gibraltar as Ireland failed to finish in the top three of a European Championship qualifying group for the first time since 1972.
The presence of the Dutch and World Cup finalists France always meant the Boys in Green would be up against it, but they would not have expected to come away empty-handed from their six matches against the two group heavyweights and Greece.
The pressure is building on Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and there’s a sense that his time in the dugout is nearing an end.
New Zealand have won only one of their last 11 matches and have lost 4-1 to Sweden and 2-0 to Greece in their latest matches against European opposition, so Tuesday's Dublin friendly against the Kiwis is must-win for Kenny.
Star forward Evan Ferguson is unlikely to feature after he was withdrawn against the Netherlands, but Ireland can find their stride against weak opposition.
Key stat
New Zealand have won only one of their last 11 matches.
Probable teams
Ireland (3-4-3): Bazunu; Scales, Duffy, O'Shea; Doherty, Browne, Cullen, Manning; Robinson, Idah, Knight.
New Zealand (3-5-2): Woud; Bindon, Smith, Cacace; Singh, Stamenic, Payne, Garbett, Bell; Wood, McCowatt.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 20 November 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 16:04, 20 November 2023
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips
- Wales v Turkey Euro 2024 qualifier predictions, betting odds & tips: Talented Turks can end Wales's top-two hopes
- Football accumulator tips for Monday, November 20
- North Macedonia v England Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips
- Northern Ireland v Denmark predictions, betting odds and Euro 2024 qualifying tips
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips
- Wales v Turkey Euro 2024 qualifier predictions, betting odds & tips: Talented Turks can end Wales's top-two hopes
- Football accumulator tips for Monday, November 20
- North Macedonia v England Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips
- Northern Ireland v Denmark predictions, betting odds and Euro 2024 qualifying tips