Wales v Gibraltar predictions, betting odds and tips: Back Brooks to boost Welsh morale

Where to watch Wales v Gibraltar

S4C & Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

David Brooks to be first goalscorer

1pt 9-2 general

Wales v Gibraltar odds

Wales 1-16

Gibraltar 75-1

Draw 16-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wales v Gibraltar team news

Wales

Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson are injured. Manager Rob Page is expected to name an inexperienced starting 11 with Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in mind.

Gibraltar

Stalwart defender Scott Wiseman retired in May and Bernardo Lopes, Niels Hartman and Reece Styche miss out after featuring in the squad for September's internationals. Wycombe's Tjay De Barr should lead the line.

Wales v Gibraltar predictions

Since qualifying for the World Cup in a playoff against Ukraine in June 2022, Wales have won just two of their 14 internationals but Wednesday's friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham should provide them with a morale-boosting victory.

The serious business of Wales's October international schedule is on Sunday when they host Croatia in Euro 2024 qualifying Group D and Rob Page will be missing two key attacking players for that fixture.

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson and Wales captain Aaron Ramsey are sidelined and Page's men have made hard work of their two victories over bottom-of-the-table Latvia, winning 1-0 at home and 2-0 in Riga.

A Ramsey penalty and a 96th-minute goal from Bournemouth's David Brooks sealed September's success in Latvia and Brooks is a tempting first-goalscorer bet against Gibraltar.

He has scored three goals in his last eight appearances for club and country, notching for the Cherries against Swansea in the EFL Cup and Brentford in the Premier League, and his top-flight quality could be too much for Gibraltar.

The visitors have been beaten by Greece (twice), the Netherlands, Ireland and France in their first five Euro 2024 qualifiers, conceding 17 goals and scoring none, although they restricted Malta to a 1-0 win in a friendly last month.

Key stat

Gibraltar have lost 3-0 in four of their first five Euro 2024 qualifiers

