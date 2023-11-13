Horsham v Barnsley predictions, betting odds and tips: Cup tie may spark into life after half-time

Where to watch Horsham v Barnsley

ITV4, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Second half to be the highest scoring 1pt Evs Hills

Horsham v Barnsley odds

Horsham 11-1

Barnsley 1-4

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Horsham v Barnsley predictions

In their pursuit of an FA Cup upset, the ITV cameras have headed to Sussex for Horsham's first-round replay against Barnsley.

There seems a decent chance that the hosts, who ply their trade in the Isthmian Premier, can give a good account of themselves.

The first meeting at Oakwell ended in a 3-3 draw, with Tom Richards' late equaliser earning another go for the seventh-tier outfit, who also reached the first round two years ago.

That's no mean achievement for a club at Horsham's level and their League One opponents will have to be on the ball, particularly after they were beaten 3-0 at Derby on Saturday.

It will be Horsham's eighth game in this season's competition and they have already put National League Dorking in their place at the Camping World Community Stadium, although predictably they are given a minimal chance by bookmakers of taming the Tykes.

Apart from their capitulation at Pride Park, Barnsley's away form has been strong as that result was preceded by five wins and a defeat on the road.

Conceding at least twice in their last six matches will concern Neill Collins and should ensure the Yorkshire side make a solid start, which points towards a bet on the second half generating the most goals.

It is almost a cliche that part-time players will be expected to tire after the break, but they can also raise their game as time progresses, which Horsham have tended to do in their other matches this season.

There have been more goals in the first half in just one of their 11 league games and in just five of Barnsley's 20 matches in all competitions, so Tuesday's replay could be a slow-burner.

Key stat

Eight of Barnsley's last 11 matches have featured at least three goals.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.