France v Scotland predictions, betting odds and tips: Scots could slide to low-scoring loss

France v Scotland team news

France

William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Axel Disasi and Dayot Upamecano withdrew from the squad before Friday's 2-1 victory away to the Netherlands.

Scotland

Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Aaron Hickey (unspecified injury) have had to withdraw from the squad. Max Johnston has been added to the group.

France v Scotland predictions

France and Scotland are likely to be in the party mood after clinching their qualifications for Euro 2024, but their friendly clash in Lille could be a rather dour affair with the home side likely to emerge with a low-scoring success.

Les Bleus stand alongside Portugal as one of two teams to have maintained a 100 per cent record in qualifying.

They rubber-stamped their passage to Germany on Friday with a 2-1 victory away to the Netherlands which was inspired by talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG superstar netted twice against the Dutch, including a stunning seventh-minute volley which set the tone for a successful evening.

However, Mbappe could be among a number of first-choice players given a breather against the Scots, as France head coach Didier Deschamps begins the lengthy process of assessing his options in preparation for next summer.

France aren't short of depth in offensive areas with Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele among the players preparing to step into the starting line-up. But the likely absence of Mbappe will make life easier for a Scotland back-line destabilised by the withdrawals of injured wingbacks Aaron Hickey and Andy Robertson.

Scotland's qualification for Euro 2024 was confirmed on Sunday evening by Norway's 1-0 loss at home to Spain.

Reaching a second successive European Championship finals is a significant achievement for the Scots, who were absent from major tournaments between Euro 2000 and World Cup 2018.

Spirits in the camp should be sky-high but the physical state of the players is more open to debate after they put in such a big effort during Friday's 2-0 loss away to Spain.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke could make a few changes in an effort to freshen things up, but his team appear highly likely to suffer a third successive international defeat.

Key stat

Ten of Scotland's last 11 games have each yielded fewer than four goals.

Probable teams

France (4-2-3-1): Samba; Gusto, Pavard, Todibo, T Hernandez; Fofana, Camavinga; Dembele, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud.

Scotland (5-4-1): Gunn; Patterson, Porteous, Hendry, McKenna, Taylor; McGinn, McTominay, Gilmour, S Armstrong; Adams.

