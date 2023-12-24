Football accumulator tips for Tuesday December 26: In-form Cov are part of our 6-1 acca

Christmas wouldn't be complete without a feast of football fixtures taking place on Boxing Day and, as well as five matches coming from the Premier League, there are full schedules in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Manchester United's evening showdown with Aston Villa from Old Trafford will be the highlight of the eight televised tussles in England's top four divisions but our EFL expert Aaron Ashley has looked beyond the Premier League for his festive fourfold.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Coventry to beat Sheffield Wednesday

AFC Wimbledon to beat Sutton

Bradford to beat Morecambe

MK Dons to beat Colchester

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry are slowly but surely finding their feet in the Championship this season with their only defeat in eight coming away at second-placed Ipswich. The Sky Blues won 3-0 away at Sunderland on Saturday and they should see off Sheffield Wednesday, who have lost nine of their 11 away games.

AFC Wimbledon v Sutton

Bottom-of-the-table Sutton United have claimed just two points in ten League Two away games this season and this looks a tough assignment against AFC Wimbledon, who have been surprise playoff contenders this season. Sutton lost 8-0 at Stockport in their last away game and are likely to struggle.

Bradford v Morecambe

Bradford are in flying form in League Two, with four straight victories putting them back in the playoff picture, and they should enjoy more success at home to a misfiring Morecambe. The visitors have lost five of their last seven league matches.

MK Dons v Colchester

MK Dons have won five and drawn two of their last seven games under new boss Mike Williamson and, while Colchester got back to winning ways against Salford on Friday, that did snap a run of five successive defeats. The Dons will have their eyes on the playoffs and can record a fourth win in five home league outings.

