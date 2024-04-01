Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 2: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There are five Premier League matches to look forward to on Tuesday with Tottenham hoping to enhance their top-four aspirations away at London rivals West Ham.

There are also key clashes taking place in League One and Two, with Portsmouth and Wrexham bidding to secure vital victories. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.



Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Newcastle to beat Everton

Bournemouth to beat Crystal Palace

Portsmouth to beat Derby

Both teams to score in West Ham v Tottenham

Newcastle v Everton

Newcastle staged an amazing comeback to beat West Ham 4-3 on Saturday and, having won ten of their 15 home league games this season, they look too strong for Everton. The Toffees are winless in 12 league matches and have suffered three successive defeats against West Ham, Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth have won three of their last four league games including a dramatic 4-3 win over Luton, who had led 3-0 at half-time. The in-form Cherries can improve upon their hot streak against a Crystal Palace side who have failed to win any of their last nine matches away from Selhurst Park.

Portsmouth v Derby

This is a huge clash at the top of League One and leaders Portsmouth can edge closer to their Championship return by claiming a crucial three points. Pompey are unbeaten in 13 matches, winning ten of them, and can see off second-placed Derby, who have lost two of their last three on the road at Barnsley and Northampton.

West Ham v Tottenham

West Ham threw away a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 at Newcastle at the weekend and the Hammers may be involved in another high-scoring encounter with London rivals Tottenham. Both teams have scored in West Ham's last five league matches while the net has bulged at both ends in ten of Tottenham's last 12.

