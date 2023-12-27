Football accumulator tips for Thursday December 28: Go for the Gunners in 11-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with Hills
North London giants Arsenal and Tottenham have been piling up the points in December and they will be looking to make further progress with the Gunners hosting West Ham and the Lilywhites heading to Brighton.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 11-1 with Hills.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Damac to beat Al Riyadh
Tottenham to beat Brighton
Arsenal to beat West Ham
Arouca to beat Estrela
Al Riyadh v Damac
Damac have climbed to fifth in the Saudi Pro League after five successive wins and should register another three points away to third-bottom Al Riyadh, who have lost three on the spin.
Brighton v Tottenham
Tottenham have climbed back into the top four and can chalk up a fourth straight success away to Brighton, who have gone three matches without a victory.
Arsenal v West Ham
Arsenal's unbeaten home record can be maintained by a victory over seventh-placed West Ham, who have not triumphed at the Emirates since 2015.
Estrela v Arouca
Arouca have taken seven points from their last three Portuguese Primeira Liga fixtures and are playing well enough to defeat mid-table Estrela at Estadio Jose Gomes.
Published on 27 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 14:55, 27 December 2023
- Arsenal v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Gunners can triumph in high-scoring derby
- Brighton v Spurs predictions, odds and betting tips
- Football accumulator tips for December 27
- Everton v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips
- Brentford v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
