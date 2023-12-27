Football accumulator tips for Thursday December 28: Go for the Gunners in 11-1 acca

North London giants Arsenal and Tottenham have been piling up the points in December and they will be looking to make further progress with the Gunners hosting West Ham and the Lilywhites heading to Brighton.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 11-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Damac to beat Al Riyadh

Tottenham to beat Brighton

Arsenal to beat West Ham

Arouca to beat Estrela

Al Riyadh v Damac

Damac have climbed to fifth in the Saudi Pro League after five successive wins and should register another three points away to third-bottom Al Riyadh, who have lost three on the spin.

Brighton v Tottenham

Tottenham have climbed back into the top four and can chalk up a fourth straight success away to Brighton, who have gone three matches without a victory.

Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal's unbeaten home record can be maintained by a victory over seventh-placed West Ham, who have not triumphed at the Emirates since 2015.

Estrela v Arouca

Arouca have taken seven points from their last three Portuguese Primeira Liga fixtures and are playing well enough to defeat mid-table Estrela at Estadio Jose Gomes.

