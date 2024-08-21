- More
Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 22: Back our 7-1 acca with BetMGM
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM
Europa League and Conference League playoff first legs dominate Thursday's action, which includes Chelsea's Conference League clash with Swiss side Servette. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 6pm on Thursday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Viktoria Plzen to beat Hearts
Besiktas to beat Lugano
Cercle Bruges to beat Wisla Krakow
Lens to beat Panathinaikos
Viktoria Plzen vs Hearts
Viktoria Plzen have won six of their seven competitive fixtures this season, conceding only two goals, and they could prove tough opponents for Hearts.
Lugano vs Besiktas
Besiktas have won their first three domestic matches by an aggregate score of 11-2. With summer signing Ciro Immobile leading the line, they can claim a first-leg lead against Lugano.
Wisla Krakow vs Cercle Bruges
Wisla Krakow's Europa League qualifying campaign was ended by an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Rapid Vienna and visitors Cercle Bruges could put a dent in their Conference League hopes.
Lens vs Panathinaikos
Panathinaikos were knocked out of Europa League qualifying after an epic shootout with Ajax featuring 35 penalties. They face a tricky Conference League trip to Lens, who made a winning start in Ligue 1 last weekend.
Published on inFootball tips
