Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 22: Back our 7-1 acca with BetMGM

Europa League and Conference League playoff first legs dominate Thursday's action, which includes Chelsea's Conference League clash with Swiss side Servette. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Thursday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Viktoria Plzen to beat Hearts

Besiktas to beat Lugano

Cercle Bruges to beat Wisla Krakow

Lens to beat Panathinaikos

Viktoria Plzen vs Hearts

Viktoria Plzen have won six of their seven competitive fixtures this season, conceding only two goals, and they could prove tough opponents for Hearts.

Lugano vs Besiktas

Besiktas have won their first three domestic matches by an aggregate score of 11-2. With summer signing Ciro Immobile leading the line, they can claim a first-leg lead against Lugano.

Wisla Krakow vs Cercle Bruges

Wisla Krakow's Europa League qualifying campaign was ended by an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Rapid Vienna and visitors Cercle Bruges could put a dent in their Conference League hopes.

Lens vs Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos were knocked out of Europa League qualifying after an epic shootout with Ajax featuring 35 penalties. They face a tricky Conference League trip to Lens, who made a winning start in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.