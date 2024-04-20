Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 21: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It is crunch time in the Premier League and there are four matches to look forward to on Sunday as well as an FA Cup semi-final showdown between Coventry and Manchester United from Wembley. Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Bournemouth

Manchester United to beat Coventry

Fiorentina to beat Salernitana

Atletico Madrid to beat Alaves

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Aston Villa won 2-0 at Arsenal last weekend and Thursday's penalty-shootout success at Lille will have given them hope that they have turned the corner after a few wobbles. They look a nice price to follow up at Bournemouth, who were beaten 2-1 at lowly Luton in their last away trip.

Coventry v Manchester United

Manchester United have been having a tough time in the Premier League but they should outclass Coventry in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. The Red Devils overcame Liverpool 4-3 in the quarter-finals and are likely to sweep aside the Sky Blues, who have lost three of their last four Championship matches.

Salernitana v Fiorentina

Salernitana are hurtling towards Serie A relegation and, having failed to win any of their last 15 games, they are tough to trust at home to Fiorentina. The hosts have lost six of their last seven league games on their own patch and are there for the taking.

Alaves v Atletico Madrid

Alaves have won just one of their last nine matches in La Liga and they are likely to suffer another defeat against Atletico Madrid. The goals have dried up for Alaves with only two scored in their last seven games and the visitors should claim a comfortable success.

