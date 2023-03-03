Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 4: Carlisle could clinch 15-2 acca

FA Cup giant-killers Grimsby could be brought back down to earth with a bump when they visit promotion hopefuls Carlisle in League Two, part of another packed and vital set of fixtures in the EFL on Saturday.

Middlesbrough to beat Reading

Cheltenham to beat Fleetwood

Ipswich to beat Burton

Carlisle to beat Grimsby

Middlesbrough v Reading

Middlesbrough's five-game Championship winning streak was halted by last Saturday's 2-0 loss at West Brom, but Michael Carrick's side should bounce back at home to mid-table Reading, who have the second-worst away record in the division.

Cheltenham v Fleetwood

Three successive defeats have dragged Cheltenham into the League One relegation battle but a much-needed three points can be secured at home to mid-table Fleetwood, who have had little time to recover from Wednesday's gruelling 1-0 loss at Burnley in the FA Cup.

Ipswich v Burton

Ipswich have climbed to within two points of League One's automatic promotion places and they can rack up a third straight win at home to Burton, who are just four points above the drop zone.

Carlisle v Grimsby

Grimsby hogged the headlines on Wednesday night after their remarkable 2-1 success at Southampton in the FA Cup, but they are likely to be mentally and physically drained and may struggle to cope with League Two promotion-chasers Carlisle at Brunton Park.

