Football accumulator tips for Saturday, December 30: Old Lady to bring home 11-1 acca

The final Premier League Saturday of 2023 features six matches headlined by two televised clashes - Luton against Chelsea and Manchester United's trip to Nottingham Forest.

There are also four 3pm matches, two of which feature in our expert Joe Champion's 11-1 Saturday fourfold which also includes selections in the Scottish Premiership and Serie A.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Burnley

Both teams to score in Man City v Sheffield United

Aberdeen to beat St Mirren

Juventus to beat Roma

Aston Villa v Burnley

Aston Villa let a 2-0 lead slip against Manchester United last time out but they've won eight of nine Premier League games at Villa Park and can bounce back to form against a Burnley side who continue to struggle.

Man City v Sheffield United

Manchester City survived a midweek scare against Everton and while the champions are unlikely to slip up against Sheffield United, the Blades have found the net in three of their last four and can make their mark.

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Aberdeen look to be in a false position in the Scottish Premiership and should start to climb the ladder with a win over St Mirren, who have lost five of their last seven matches and falied to score in six of those outings.

Juventus v Roma

Saturday's ding-dong Serie A fixture can go the way of Juventus, who have won six of their last seven at their Turin base. Roma are a tough opponent but another sub-par road performance is unlikely to cut it against the Old Lady.

