Football accumulator tips for Saturday December 23: Count on the Canaries in 8-1 acca

Resurgent Norwich get the chance to maintain their Championship playoff push with a home game against Huddersfield, and League One highflyers Peterborough will be aiming to cement a top two placing when taking on mid-table Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Norwich to beat Huddersfield

Wycombe to beat Port Vale

Peterborough to beat Shrewsbury

Mansfield to beat Sutton

Norwich v Huddersfield

Norwich's 2-2 draw at Ipswich extended their unbeaten sequence to four games and the Canaries would expect to follow up with a victory over fourth-bottom Huddersfield, who have gone four matches without success.

Wycombe v Port Vale

League One strugglers Wycombe stopped the rot with last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Derby and they can claim maximum points against mid-table Port Vale, who exited the EFL Cup on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough.

Shrewsbury v Peterborough

Second-placed Peterborough have collected 13 points from the last five League One games and should be too strong for mid-table Shrewsbury, who lost 3-0 at home to Portsmouth last weekend.

Sutton v Mansfield

Mansfield have lost just one League Two match this season and they should have too much quality for basement boys Sutton, who parted company with long-serving manager Matt Gray after last Saturday's 8-0 reverse at Stockport.

