Football accumulator tips for Saturday December 23: Count on the Canaries in 8-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365
Resurgent Norwich get the chance to maintain their Championship playoff push with a home game against Huddersfield, and League One highflyers Peterborough will be aiming to cement a top two placing when taking on mid-table Shrewsbury in Shropshire.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 8-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Norwich to beat Huddersfield
Wycombe to beat Port Vale
Peterborough to beat Shrewsbury
Mansfield to beat Sutton
Click to add Dan Childs's football accumulator to your bet365 betslip, the fourfold pays over 8-1
Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365
New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.
Norwich v Huddersfield
Norwich's 2-2 draw at Ipswich extended their unbeaten sequence to four games and the Canaries would expect to follow up with a victory over fourth-bottom Huddersfield, who have gone four matches without success.
Wycombe v Port Vale
League One strugglers Wycombe stopped the rot with last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Derby and they can claim maximum points against mid-table Port Vale, who exited the EFL Cup on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough.
Shrewsbury v Peterborough
Second-placed Peterborough have collected 13 points from the last five League One games and should be too strong for mid-table Shrewsbury, who lost 3-0 at home to Portsmouth last weekend.
Sutton v Mansfield
Mansfield have lost just one League Two match this season and they should have too much quality for basement boys Sutton, who parted company with long-serving manager Matt Gray after last Saturday's 8-0 reverse at Stockport.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 22 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 16:36, 22 December 2023
- Leeds v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips
- Liverpool v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Liverpool v Arsenal betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- West Ham v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips
- Football accumulator tips for Friday December 22
- Leeds v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips
- Liverpool v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Liverpool v Arsenal betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- West Ham v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips
- Football accumulator tips for Friday December 22