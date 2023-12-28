Football accumulator tips for Friday December 29: Rely on the Rams in 10-1 acca

Derby are pushing for an eighth win in nine League One games when travelling to promotion rivals Oxford and League Two highflyers Mansfield will be keen to maintain their unbeaten home record at the expense of struggling Doncaster.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 10-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Burton to beat Shrewsbury

Derby to beat Oxford

Mansfield to beat Doncaster

MK Dons to beat Crawley

Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365

New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.

Burton v Shrewsbury

Burton have eased their League One relegation worries by taking four points from the last two games and they look a solid wager to see off fellow strugglers Shrewsbury, who have lost three on the bounce.

Oxford v Derby

Derby have amassed 22 points from their last eight League One games and can register another maximum against fifth-placed Oxford, who have won just two of their last seven league fixtures.

Mansfield v Doncaster

League Two highflyers Mansfield are on a three-game winning sequence and should be too strong for lowly Doncaster, who were beaten 3-0 at Notts County on Boxing Day.

MK Dons v Crawley

MK Dons have climbed into the League Two playoffs and they can register a fourth straight win against inconsistent Crawley, who have not achieved back-to-back league successes since September.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.