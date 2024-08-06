Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 7: Back our 7-1 acca

Racing Post logo
There are three first-leg ties in the Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday as well as action from the same stage of the Conference League qualifying competition. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Slavia Prague to beat Union Saint-Gilloise

Copenhagen to beat Banik Ostrava

Paks to beat Mornar

Bodo/Glimt to beat Jagiellonia Bialystok 

Slavia Prague vs Union St-Gilloise

Union St-Gilloise finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the cup last season. However, they face a tough Champions League first-leg trip to Slavia Prague, who have won 11 of their last 12 home league games.

Copenhagen vs Banik Ostrava

Copenhagen beat Gibraltar's Magpies 8-1 on aggregate in the previous round of Conference League qualifying and they should be too slick for visitors Banik Ostrava.

Paks vs Mornar

Mornar needed a penalty shootout in the second round of Conference League qualifying to set up a tie against Paks, who eased past AEK Larnaca 5-0 on aggregate and should win the home leg in Hungary.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Bodo/Glimt

A high-scoring Champions League encounter is expected when Polish champions Jagiellonia Bialystok host Bodo/Glimt, who are seven points clear at the top of Norway's Eliteserien and can claim a first-leg advantage. 

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

