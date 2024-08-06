- More
Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 7: Back our 7-1 acca
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM
There are three first-leg ties in the Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday as well as action from the same stage of the Conference League qualifying competition. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM
All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Slavia Prague to beat Union Saint-Gilloise
Copenhagen to beat Banik Ostrava
Paks to beat Mornar
Bodo/Glimt to beat Jagiellonia Bialystok
Slavia Prague vs Union St-Gilloise
Union St-Gilloise finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the cup last season. However, they face a tough Champions League first-leg trip to Slavia Prague, who have won 11 of their last 12 home league games.
Copenhagen vs Banik Ostrava
Copenhagen beat Gibraltar's Magpies 8-1 on aggregate in the previous round of Conference League qualifying and they should be too slick for visitors Banik Ostrava.
Paks vs Mornar
Mornar needed a penalty shootout in the second round of Conference League qualifying to set up a tie against Paks, who eased past AEK Larnaca 5-0 on aggregate and should win the home leg in Hungary.
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Bodo/Glimt
A high-scoring Champions League encounter is expected when Polish champions Jagiellonia Bialystok host Bodo/Glimt, who are seven points clear at the top of Norway's Eliteserien and can claim a first-leg advantage.
