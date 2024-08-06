Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 7: Back our 7-1 acca

There are three first-leg ties in the Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday as well as action from the same stage of the Conference League qualifying competition. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with BetMGM

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Slavia Prague to beat Union Saint-Gilloise

Copenhagen to beat Banik Ostrava

Paks to beat Mornar

Bodo/Glimt to beat Jagiellonia Bialystok

Slavia Prague vs Union St-Gilloise

Union St-Gilloise finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the cup last season. However, they face a tough Champions League first-leg trip to Slavia Prague, who have won 11 of their last 12 home league games.

Copenhagen vs Banik Ostrava

Copenhagen beat Gibraltar's Magpies 8-1 on aggregate in the previous round of Conference League qualifying and they should be too slick for visitors Banik Ostrava.

Paks vs Mornar

Mornar needed a penalty shootout in the second round of Conference League qualifying to set up a tie against Paks, who eased past AEK Larnaca 5-0 on aggregate and should win the home leg in Hungary.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Bodo/Glimt

A high-scoring Champions League encounter is expected when Polish champions Jagiellonia Bialystok host Bodo/Glimt, who are seven points clear at the top of Norway's Eliteserien and can claim a first-leg advantage.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.