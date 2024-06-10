Football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 11: Back our 9-2 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 9-2 with Betfair
The Euro 2024 stage is set and the preparations for Germany are set to be completed with a final batch of friendlies on Tuesday. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 9-2 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Ukraine to beat Moldova
Greece to beat Malta
Portugal to beat Ireland
Cameroon to beat Angola
Moldova v Ukraine
Ukraine have a talented and progressive squad and the Blue and Yellow can warm up for Euro 2024 with a comfortable victory over minnows Moldova.
Malta v Greece
Malta were thumped 7-1 by the Czech Republic on Friday and they finished their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with eight defeats from as many matches, suggesting Greece should be too strong.
Portugal v Ireland
Portugal were the top scorers in Euro 2024 qualifying with 36 goals and they can show their offensive powers by recording a high-scoring friendly victory over Ireland in Aveiro.
Angola v Cameroon
Angola were unconvincing 1-0 winners at home to basement boys Eswatini on Friday but they may struggle to avoid defeat against Cameroon, who are setting the pace after Saturday's superb 4-1 success at home to Cape Verde.
