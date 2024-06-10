Football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 11: Back our 9-2 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

The Euro 2024 stage is set and the preparations for Germany are set to be completed with a final batch of friendlies on Tuesday. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 9-2 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Ukraine to beat Moldova

Greece to beat Malta

Portugal to beat Ireland

Cameroon to beat Angola

Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £40 in free bet multiples

Moldova v Ukraine

Ukraine have a talented and progressive squad and the Blue and Yellow can warm up for Euro 2024 with a comfortable victory over minnows Moldova.

Malta v Greece

Malta were thumped 7-1 by the Czech Republic on Friday and they finished their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with eight defeats from as many matches, suggesting Greece should be too strong.

Portugal v Ireland

Portugal were the top scorers in Euro 2024 qualifying with 36 goals and they can show their offensive powers by recording a high-scoring friendly victory over Ireland in Aveiro.

Angola v Cameroon

Angola were unconvincing 1-0 winners at home to basement boys Eswatini on Friday but they may struggle to avoid defeat against Cameroon, who are setting the pace after Saturday's superb 4-1 success at home to Cape Verde.

Get £40 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.