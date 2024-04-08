Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 9: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 13-2 with CopyBet
Arsenal host Bayern Munich while Manchester City travel to Real Madrid in a fantastic night of football action on Tuesday. Our fourfold pays out at 13-2 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Arsenal to beat Bayern Munich
Leeds to beat Sunderland
Leicester to beat Millwall
Charlton to beat Wigan
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
A steely young Arsenal squad should not be haunted by the club's past beatings by Bayern Munich, who are in desperate form despite Harry Kane's prolific first season in Bavaria.
Leeds v Sunderland
Leeds are a real force at Elland Road, where they have won 16 of their last 17 Championship games, and they face a Sunderland side whose season has petered out following the appointment and subsequent dismissal of Michael Beale.
Millwall v Leicester
After a brief upturn in form following the return of club legend Neil Harris in the dugout, normal service has resumed for the Lions, who are just two points clear of the drop after recent defeats to fellow strugglers Rotherham and Huddersfield.
Charlton v Wigan
After losing his first match in charge, Nathan Jones has steered Charlton clear of relegation danger in League One with some impressive results in an 11-game unbeaten streak.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the Claim Free Bets to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 8 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 17:52, 8 April 2024
- Millwall v Leicester prediction, betting odds and tips
- Leeds v Sunderland prediction, betting odds and tips
- Tuesday's Women's Euro 2025 qualifying predictions and free football tips
- Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Emirates clash
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet
- Millwall v Leicester prediction, betting odds and tips
- Leeds v Sunderland prediction, betting odds and tips
- Tuesday's Women's Euro 2025 qualifying predictions and free football tips
- Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Emirates clash
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet