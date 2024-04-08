Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 9: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Arsenal host Bayern Munich while Manchester City travel to Real Madrid in a fantastic night of football action on Tuesday. Our fourfold pays out at 13-2 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Arsenal to beat Bayern Munich

Leeds to beat Sunderland

Leicester to beat Millwall

Charlton to beat Wigan

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

A steely young Arsenal squad should not be haunted by the club's past beatings by Bayern Munich, who are in desperate form despite Harry Kane's prolific first season in Bavaria.

Leeds v Sunderland

Leeds are a real force at Elland Road, where they have won 16 of their last 17 Championship games, and they face a Sunderland side whose season has petered out following the appointment and subsequent dismissal of Michael Beale.

Millwall v Leicester

After a brief upturn in form following the return of club legend Neil Harris in the dugout, normal service has resumed for the Lions, who are just two points clear of the drop after recent defeats to fellow strugglers Rotherham and Huddersfield.

Charlton v Wigan

After losing his first match in charge, Nathan Jones has steered Charlton clear of relegation danger in League One with some impressive results in an 11-game unbeaten streak.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the Claim Free Bets to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.