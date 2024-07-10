Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 11: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

With the Euro 2024 semi-finals out of the way, the focus turns to the six Europa League and 23 Europa Conference League clashes taking place on Thursday, with a handful of British teams looking to start their continental journey with a win. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 5-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Derry City to beat FCB Magpies

Elfsborg to beat Paphos

Both teams to score in Caernarfon Town vs Crusaders

Both teams to score in Stjarnan vs Linfield

FCB Magpies vs Derry City

Magpies ended last season with a run of just one win from six matches and a visit from Derry, who have won four of their last five games in a run which has seen them score 13 goals, is unlikely to see them pick up their form.

Elfsborg vs Paphos

The hosts have endured a mediocre season in the Swedish Allsvenskan but they are tough to beat at home and can come out on tip in this fixture. Elfsborg are unbeaten in seven home games, winning five times in a run which includes victories over Swedish giants AIK and Malmo, and can prove too strong for Paphos, who failed to win any of their final four away matches of last season.

Caernarfon Town vs Crusaders

Caernarfon have shown some great scoring form in pre-season, netting 15 goals across their four friendlies, and could net against their visitors in this clash. Crusaders are arguably a cut above their hosts and can surely net against a side who lost 7-0 to TNS last month, however, they conceded in each of their four friendlies and could be breached in Wales.

Stjarnan vs Linfield

Both teams to score has been a winning bet in four of Stjarnan's last five matches and Linfield's final five games of last season, suggesting goals could be on the cards when these two meet in Iceland.

