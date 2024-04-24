Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 25: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Manchester City bid to keep pace with their Premier League title rivals when they head to the south coast to take on Brighton. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Brighton or draw double chance v Man City

PSV to beat Heerenveen

Feyenoord to beat Go Ahead Eagles

Union St Gilloise to beat Antwerp

Brighton v Man City

Pep Guardiola's men laboured to victory at Wembley against a Blues side who were taken apart in Tuesday's 5-0 league defeat at Arsenal and that City performance should encourage backers of Brighton or the draw in the double-chance market.

Heerenveen v PSV

A phenomenal campaign looks to be on course to have its perfect ending for Peter Bosz’s PSV Eindhoven side and three points – as well as possibly the Eredivisie crown – should be coming their way when they take Heerenveen on Thursday.

Go Ahead Eagles v Feyenoord

Feyenoord last lost to a Dutch side in December – to champions-elect PSV in a 2-1 defeat at home – and have since gone on a run of 21 games without defeat in their domestic league and cup , registering 17 wins along the way.

Antwerp v Union Saint Gilloise

Antwerp have scored only three goals in their last six matches and they look vulnerable when a good Union Saint Gilloise side come to town.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.