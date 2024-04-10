Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 11: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

After two nights of blockbuster Champions League action, the Europa League and Europa Conference League take centre stage on Thursday. Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa are all playing the first leg of their quarter-finals in what should be an engrossing spectacle. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Liverpool to beat Atalanta and both teams to score

Bayer Leverkusen to beat West Ham

Milan to beat Roma

Club Brugge to beat PAOK

Liverpool v Atalanta

Liverpool have conceded at least once in 11 of their last 12 home wins in all competitions and may not be able to hold out against Atalanta side who look well equipped to land a blow.

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 41 competitive fixtures and with West Ham missing key men Edson Alvarez and Jarrod Bowen, the German hosts should be able to extend that record with a win.

Milan v Roma

Milan have beaten Roma home and away in Serie A this season and are unbeaten in the last nine head-to-heads between these teams. Stefano Pioli's men can get the better of their Italian rivals.

Club Brugge v PAOK

Brugge are unbeaten in their seven home games in Europe this season and can edge a victory over PAOK, who lost their away leg in the round of 16 to Dinamo Zagreb 2-0.

