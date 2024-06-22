Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 23: Back our 8-1 double plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Scotland have the chance to make history if they can beat Hungary on Sunday, while Germany and Switzerland also clash in Group A. Our Sunday Euro 2024 football double pays out at 8-1 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Over 3.5 goals in Scotland vs Hungary

Germany to win to nil vs Switzerland

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Scotland vs Hungary

Hungary's last three Euro 2024 qualifiers against Lithuania, Bulgaria and Montenegro all featured over 3.5 goals and neither they nor Scotland will want to end their campaign with a whimper.

Germany vs Switzerland

Germany would have posted two opening clean sheets had it not been for a late Antonio Rudiger own goal against Scotland and they are unlikely to offer Switzerland many chances to cause a shock in Frankfurt, so a cosy win for the hosts looks likely.

Get £40 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.