Football accumulator tips for Sunday, December 24: Wolves can help land Christmas Eve acca

Chelsea make the trip to Wolves in the only Premier League game on Christmas Eve while in Scotland title-chasing Rangers head to Motherwell.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the card and selected a fourfold which pays 18-1.

All bets must be placed by midday Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Wolves to beat Chelsea

Rangers to beat Motherwell

Adana Demirspor to beat Antalyaspor

Fenerbahce to beat Galatasaray

Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365

New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.

Wolves v Chelsea

Wolves are averaging 1.24 goals per game under Gary O'Neil, up from 0.82 last season, while Chelsea have lost their last three away matches in the league.

Motherwell v Rangers

Fourteen games have passed since Motherwell's last victory and although the Steelmen kept St Mirren at bay last time out, it’s going to be a much tougher task to stand firm against a rampant Rangers side.

Adana Demirspor v Antalyaspor

Adana Demirspor came back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw against Gaziantep last time out and that should be a boost ahead of the visit of Antalyaspor.

Fenerbahce v Galatasaray

This contest could go a long way in deciding the destination of the Turkish title and Fenerbahce look a good bet to see off their rivals.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.