Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 14: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

We are getting to the business end of seasons across Europe and Sunday looks like being a key day for all sorts of promotion and relegation issues. We have a four-match accumulator to get through the action and our Sunday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Milan to beat Sassuolo

Arsenal to beat Aston Villa

Roma to beat Udinese

Real Sociedad to beat Almeria

Sassuolo vs Milan

Milan should land Sassuolo in even deeper relegation trouble in Serie A by claiming their fifth successive victory on the road.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

The Gunners have scored at least twice in nine of their last ten league matches at the Emirates and they can dent Villa's top-four hopes with another home success.

Udinese vs Roma

Roma have won eight of their last 11 matches and should have too much for Udinese, who have fallen to defeats in their last two home outings.

Real Sociedad vs Almeria

Real Sociedad should claim a fourth successive win in La Liga against Almeria, who have lost 12 of their last 14 league games on the road.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.