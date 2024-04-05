Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 6: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Things are heating up in the EFL with most teams having hit the 40-game mark, and that means the pressure has been ramped up on another bumper Saturday card. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Leicester to beat Birmingham

Oxford to beat Burton

Bolton to beat Bristol Rovers

Barrow to beat Swindon

Leicester v Birmingham

Leicester can't afford any more slip-ups in the Championship title race with Ipswich and Leeds impressing. The Foxes returned to winning ways against Norwich last time out, though, and they should have the measure of a Birmingham side who have picked up only one point from their last six away games.

Burton v Oxford

Burton are at real risk of relegation from League One, having collected only two points from their last nine league matches, and this looks a tall order for them against playoff-chasing Oxford, who have won two and drawn one of their last three outings.

Bristol Rovers v Bolton

Bristol Rovers' form has tailed off since they secured safety in League One and they have failed to score a single goal in their last five matches. The Gas should be no match for highflying Bolton, who have lost to only promotion rivals Derby in their last seven games.

Barrow v Swindon

Swindon are on a nine-game winless streak on their travels, losing seven times in that period, and Barrow should prolong their agony at Holker Street. The Bluebirds have won four of their last five home matches, three without conceding, and a place in the playoffs is all-but confirmed.

