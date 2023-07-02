Football accumulator tips for Monday July 3: Mexico can land a blow in 11-1 acca

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has scoured Monday's extensive football coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.
All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Mexico to beat Qatar
Haiti to beat Honduras
Elfsborg to beat Hammarby
Goias to beat Coritiba
Mexico have scored seven goals in their opening two Gold Cup matches and El Tri should be too strong for Qatar in their final group game.
Haiti were beaten by Mexico last time out but they had previously beaten Qatar and they rate a nice bet to see off Honduras.
Elfsborg are flying up the Swedish Allsvenskan table, winning nine of their last ten league matches, and they can continue their excellent run at home to Hammarby.
Coritiba have failed to win any of their opening 12 Brazilian Serie A matches and were hammered 5-1 at Gremio last time out. They look vulnerable in their trip to Goias.
