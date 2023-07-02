Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Monday July 3: Mexico can land a blow in 11-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has scoured Monday's extensive football coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Mexico to beat Qatar

Haiti to beat Honduras  

Elfsborg to beat Hammarby

Goias to beat Coritiba

Mexico v Qatar

Mexico have scored seven goals in their opening two Gold Cup matches and El Tri should be too strong for Qatar in their final group game.

Honduras v Haiti

Haiti were beaten by Mexico last time out but they had previously beaten Qatar and they rate a nice bet to see off Honduras. 

Elfsborg v Hammarby

Elfsborg are flying up the Swedish Allsvenskan table, winning nine of their last ten league matches, and they can continue their excellent run at home to Hammarby.

Goias v Coritiba

Coritiba have failed to win any of their opening 12 Brazilian Serie A matches and were hammered 5-1 at Gremio last time out. They look vulnerable in their trip to Goias.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 2 July 2023Last updated 17:31, 2 July 2023
