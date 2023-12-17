Football accumulator tips for Monday December 18: Fantastic Foxes feature in 9-1 acca

Monday's big game in England is at St Andrew's, where Wayne Rooney's Birmingham face a Leicester side bidding for an 18th win in 22 Championship matches this season.

There are also intriguing fixtures in Serie A and La Liga, as well as a top-of-the-table clash in Portugal, and Racing Post football tipster James Milton has selected a fourfold which pays more than 9-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Atalanta to beat Salernitana

Leicester to beat Birmingham

Girona to beat Alaves

Porto to beat Sporting

Atalanta v Salernitana

Salernitana are adrift at the bottom of Serie A after picking up just eight points from 15 matches. They may struggle to add to that tally against Atalanta, who have won five of their six matches against teams in the bottom seven this term.

Birmingham v Leicester

Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney has won only two of his first ten games in charge and Championship leaders Leicester, who have claimed eight victories in ten away games this season, should be too hot to handle.

Girona v Alaves

Girona extended their stunning start in La Liga with a 4-2 win at Barcelona last time out and they are unlikely to slip up at home to Alaves, who have gained just three points from eight away matches in 2023-24.

Sporting v Porto

Primeira Liga rivals Sporting and Porto both have 31 points after 13 games but Porto look value to upset their hosts on Monday. Sporting have lost two of their last three league games and Porto won this fixture 2-1 in February.

