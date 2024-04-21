Football accumulator tips for Monday April 22: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The big match on Monday comes from Milan in a Serie A derby, while there is also a huge game in the Championship between Middlesbrough and promotion-chasing Leeds as well as decent offerings from Spain and Portugal. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 17-2 with CopyBet.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Inter Milan to beat Milan

Sevilla to beat Mallorca

Both teams to score in Middlesbrough vs Leeds

Benfica to beat Farense

Milan vs Inter Milan

Inter are unbeaten in 26 Serie A games and can land the Scudetto in style by beating rivals Milan, who are winless in three games, have lost five on the spin against Simone Inzaghi's men and were thrashed 5-1 in September's reverse fixture.

Sevilla vs Mallorca

Sevilla have won their last two games to nil and should be too strong for Mallorca, who have earned just nine of their 31 points in away matches and have failed to score in three consecutive visits to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds

Both teams to score has been a winning bet in three of Boro's last five games and four of Leeds' last five away outings and given the pair shared five goals in a 3-2 thriller back in December, it could pay to back the same selection again.

Farense vs Benfica

The Primeira Liga represents Benfica's only remaining chance of silverware after being bounced out of the Europa League and they will be keen to keep the pressure on Sporting by beating Farense, who have won just one of their last five home games and are 39 points worse off than their visitors.

