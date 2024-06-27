Football accumulator tips for Friday June 29: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

With one day to go until the Euro 2024 action restarts, Friday's focus is on the sole Copa America match between Paraguay and Brazil as well as some intriguing clashes in the League of Ireland. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with Betfair.



All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

St Patricks to beat Bohemians

Shamrock to beat Sligo

Shelbourne to beat Galway

Brazil to beat Paraguay to nil (Saturday, 2am)

St Patrick's vs Bohemians

St Patrick's beat third-placed Shamrock Rovers in their last game and given they are unbeaten in three against Bohemians, who are languishing down in eighth and have lost three of their last four away games, it seems likely they will follow up with another win.

Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers are unbeaten in 12 meetings with Sligo and comfortably won 3-0 when the two met in April. The hosts have lost their last two matches – suffering a heavy 4-1 loss to Waterford just three weeks ago – and may struggle against the champions.

Shelbourne vs Galway

Shelbourne are leading the way in Ireland and, having lost just one of their last 11 games, they should prove too strong for the Tribesmen. Galway have lost their last two away games and, despite prevailing as 1-0 victors, were dominated when the two sides met in April, losing the shot count 19-12 and having just 28 per cent possession.

Paraguay vs Brazil

Paraguay have failed to score in seven of their last ten games and in each of their last four clashes with Brazil. The Selecao were left frustrated in their Copa America opener against Costa Rica, but limited their opponents to an expected-goals figure of just 0.03 and can vent their annoyance against La Albirroja while keeping it tight at the back again in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.