Football accumulator tips for Friday December 22: Another Aston Villa home win headlines 15-2 acca

With plenty of football scheduled for Saturday, Friday's fixture list has gone under the radar somewhat, but there are big matches in England's top four leagues as well as in Serie A, where Milan will be expecting to keep the pressure on Italy's top two, Inter and Juventus.

Ace football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays 15-2 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Sheffield United

Cambridge to beat Exeter

Barrow to beat Crewe

Milan to beat Salernitana

Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365

New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Aston Villa's winning streak at home in the Premier League now stands at 15 and they should continue that fine run against basement boys Sheffield United, who have lost seven of their eight away matches this term.

Cambridge v Exeter

Neil Harris has enjoyed an unbeaten start to life as Cambridge boss after drawing with Charlton and beating Blackpool in his opening pair of fixtures and, with the U's having won five of their last six home matches, he could be set to add another three points. His team host Exeter, who have lost five of their last seven away games including a 7-0 drubbing at Portsmouth.

Crewe v Barrow

Barrow are second in League Two and, having won their last four away matches, they should be backed to get the better of Crewe, who have failed to win any of their last four matches despite playing bottom-six sides Grimsby and Sutton in that period.

Salernitana v Milan

Milan recorded an exceptional 2-1 win over Newcastle in their last away match and they should have no issues in taking on Serie A basement boys Salernitana, who have lost their last three matches by an aggregate score of 9-2.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.