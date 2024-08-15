Football accumulator tips for Friday August 16: Back our 11-1 acca with BetMGM

The new Premier League season commences with Manchester United taking on Fulham and the Championship action continues with Coventry hosting newly promoted Oxford. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Friday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Fortuna Sittard to beat Almere City

Paris St-Germain to beat Le Havre

Fulham or draw double chance against Manchester United

Oxford or draw double chance against Coventry

Fortuna Sittard v Almere City

Fortuna Sittard kicked off their Eredivisie campaign with a 2-0 victory away to Go Ahead Eagles and they can make home advantage count against Almere City, who are winless on their last six road trips.

Le Havre v Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain will take a while to get used to life without Kylian Mbappe but they should make a winning start to their League 1 season against Le Havre, who narrowly escaped the drop last term.

Man Utd v Fulham

Manchester United are under pressure to improve significantly on last season's eighth place but they could drop points against well-organised Fulham, who triumphed 2-1 at Old Trafford in February.

Coventry v Oxford

Newly promoted Oxford began life in the Championship with a 2-0 victory at home to Norwich and they can avoid defeat against Coventry, who are winless in seven league matches.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.