Football accumulator tips for Friday August 16: Back our 11-1 acca with BetMGM
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with BetMGM
The new Premier League season commences with Manchester United taking on Fulham and the Championship action continues with Coventry hosting newly promoted Oxford. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 7pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Fortuna Sittard to beat Almere City
Paris St-Germain to beat Le Havre
Fulham or draw double chance against Manchester United
Oxford or draw double chance against Coventry
Fortuna Sittard v Almere City
Fortuna Sittard kicked off their Eredivisie campaign with a 2-0 victory away to Go Ahead Eagles and they can make home advantage count against Almere City, who are winless on their last six road trips.
Le Havre v Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain will take a while to get used to life without Kylian Mbappe but they should make a winning start to their League 1 season against Le Havre, who narrowly escaped the drop last term.
Man Utd v Fulham
Manchester United are under pressure to improve significantly on last season's eighth place but they could drop points against well-organised Fulham, who triumphed 2-1 at Old Trafford in February.
Coventry v Oxford
Newly promoted Oxford began life in the Championship with a 2-0 victory at home to Norwich and they can avoid defeat against Coventry, who are winless in seven league matches.
