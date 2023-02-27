Stoke v Brighton predictions: Seagulls should show their class on cup trip
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Stoke v Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday
Where to watch
ITV4, 7.15pm Tuesday
Best bet
Brighton-Brighton double result
2pts 27-20 Coral
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Team news
Stoke
Nick Powell is injured and Axel Tuanzebe is a doubt.
Brighton
Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck are major doubts and left-back Pervis Estupinan may not be risked. Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana remain sidelined.
Match preview
After a flurry of high-scoring games, Brighton's last three matches in the Premier League have been a 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth, a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and a 1-0 home defeat to Fulham.
However, Roberto De Zerbi's men won the shot count 21-5 against Fulham last time out, and racked up 37 attempts at goal in the Bournemouth and Palace games, so they should be backed for a cosy FA Cup fifth-round win at Championship hosts Stoke.
Brighton beat Liverpool in the fourth round, having won 5-1 at Middlesbrough in round three and Boro are 17 points better off than Stoke in the Championship table.
Alex Neil's Potters lost 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday – the sixth time in their last ten league matches that they have failed to score – and it may not take long for Brighton to expose the gulf in class between the cup rivals.
Probable teams
Stoke (4-2-3-1): Sarkic; Sterling, Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox; Baker, Pearson; Brown, Laurent, Celina; Gayle
Brighton (3-4-2-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gross, March; Sarmiento, Mitoma; Ferguson
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport