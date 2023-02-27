Stoke v Brighton predictions: Seagulls should show their class on cup trip

Where to watch

ITV4, 7.15pm Tuesday

Best bet

Brighton-Brighton double result

2pts 27-20 Coral

Team news

Stoke

Nick Powell is injured and Axel Tuanzebe is a doubt.

Brighton

Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck are major doubts and left-back Pervis Estupinan may not be risked. Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana remain sidelined.

Match preview

After a flurry of high-scoring games, Brighton's last three matches in the Premier League have been a 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth, a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and a 1-0 home defeat to Fulham.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's men won the shot count 21-5 against Fulham last time out, and racked up 37 attempts at goal in the Bournemouth and Palace games, so they should be backed for a cosy FA Cup fifth-round win at Championship hosts Stoke.

Brighton beat Liverpool in the fourth round, having won 5-1 at Middlesbrough in round three and Boro are 17 points better off than Stoke in the Championship table.

Alex Neil's Potters lost 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday – the sixth time in their last ten league matches that they have failed to score – and it may not take long for Brighton to expose the gulf in class between the cup rivals.

Probable teams

Stoke (4-2-3-1): Sarkic; Sterling, Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox; Baker, Pearson; Brown, Laurent, Celina; Gayle

Brighton (3-4-2-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gross, March; Sarmiento, Mitoma; Ferguson

