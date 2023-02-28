Racing Post logo
FA Cup

Southampton v Grimsby predictions: Mariners may push Saints

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Grimsby in FA Cup on Wednesday

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters
Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-PetersCredit: Matt Watson

Where to watch

ITV4, 7.15pm Wednesday

Best bet

Southampton to win 2-1
1pt 17-2 Hills

Betting offers

Match preview

Southampton have made hard work of seeing off a trio of lower-league sides in cup football this season, so there's no reason to presume they’ll sweep aside Grimsby at St Mary's.

The Premier League backmarkers set up Wednesday's fifth-round tie by pipping Blackpool 2-1 in round four, while their run to the League Cup semi-finals included a shootout success over Sheffield Wednesday and a 2-1 triumph over Lincoln.

It was current boss Ruben Selles who took charge of the Owls clash in November, hours after Ralph Hasenhuttl's sacking, so he'll be acutely aware of the passion and tenacity lower-league opponents can bring to the table.

And this is Grimsby's FA Cup final. The League Two side beat Championship outfit Luton to get here and head south on the back of a feisty and respectable 2-2 draw with division pacesetters Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of Southampton's last six FA Cup ties.

Today's top sports betting stories

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 13:27, 28 February 2023
