Sheffield United v Tottenham predictions: Improving Spurs should blunt Blades

Where to watch

BBC One, 7.55pm Wednesday

Best bet

Draw-Tottenham double result

1pt 19-5 Hills

Team news

Sheffield United

Forwards Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp are sidelined so Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye are likely to start up front. Defenders Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davies and George Baldock are all missing and Ciaran Clark missed training on Monday through illness.

Tottenham

Spurs could make a handful of changes with Ivan Perisic and Pedro Porro expected to feature. Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma are all unavailable.

Match preview

Qualifying for the Champions League is Tottenham's ultimate goal this season but the north Londoners also have a great shot at claiming their first piece of silverware since 2008 with an FA Cup success.

While top-four rivals Newcastle were unsuccessfully attempting to end their own trophy drought at Wembley in Sunday's EFL Cup final, across the capital Spurs seized their chance to move into the Premier League's top four with a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Tottenham endured a rocky start to 2023 but they have since stabilised and have won four of their last five Premier League matches. Cristian Stellini has done a great job deputising for Antonio Conte, who has been recovering from gallbladder surgery, and Spurs are 11-8 to secure a top-four berth.

But they are also in a great position to go deep in this season's FA Cup with big hitters Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea already out of the competition.

After edging out Portsmouth 1-0 in the third round, they breezed to a 3-0 victory at Preston in round four and another Championship side, Sheffield United, stand in their way on Wednesday.

Like Spurs, a Wembley appearance isn't United's primary aim this season, but with his side well on course for promotion to the Premier League, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom can afford to take this tie seriously and field a strong side at Bramall Lane.

The second-placed Blades have opened up a seven-point gap to Middlesbrough in third, meaning it would take a significant collapse for United to miss out on automatic promotion from the Championship. Indeed, they are just 1-8 to be playing Premier League football next season.

With absences in the final third, first-choice forwards Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye will likely start up front and the pair could cause Spurs problems, having scored 21 Championship goals between them this term.

United have a decent recent FA Cup record, making the quarter-finals in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. Although in those seasons they faced Reading and Bristol City in the fifth round and beating Tottenham, who appear to have rediscovered their mojo, will be a much tougher ask.

Spurs are unlikely to rotate too much and should win, but to eke out some extra value punters can consider backing the game to be level at half-time before the visitors show their class after the break.

United have shown they are a tough nut to crack this season while Spurs have been level at the break in three of their last five domestic matches.

Key stat

Tottenham have won five of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Lowe; McBurnie, Ndiaye.

Subs: Fleck, Basham, Coulibaly, Doyle, McAtee, Brooks, Jebbison.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Skipp, Richarlison, Emerson, Dier, Danjuma, Romero, Davies.

Inside info

Sheffield United

Penalty taker Oliver Norwood

Assist ace Iliman Ndiaye

Set-piece aerial threat John Egan

Card magnet Oliver Norwood

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Harry Kane

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Card magnet Ivan Perisic

