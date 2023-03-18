Manchester United v Fulham predictions: Cottagers could cause an upset

Where to watch Manchester United v Fulham

ITV, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Fulham or draw double chance

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Power

Manchester United v Fulham odds

Manchester United 4-9

Fulham 6-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publish

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Manchester United v Fulham team news

Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho has joined Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek on the sidelines. Casemiro starts a four-game ban and Antony Martial has returned to training.

Fulham

Willian is a doubt and Layvin Kurzawa, Tom Cairne and Neeskens Kebano are sidelined but Palhinha returns from suspension.

Manchester United v Fulham predictions

Fulham have seamlessly transitioned from the Championship to the Premier League but the FA Cup offers them an opportunity to turn a strong season into an outstanding one and they have every chance of going a step further by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Cottagers were a second-tier side when reaching the 1975 FA Cup final, losing out 2-0 to West Ham, but their progress to the quarter-finals in 2023 has been less of a surprise.

Marco Silva's side showed their attacking intent from the start of the season with a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool and they remain on course for a top-half finish.

The Londoners did some smart business last summer but none of the new arrivals has had a greater influence than combative midfielder Palhinha, who has won 101 tackles in Premier League matches, putting him comfortably top of that metric.

Palhinha doesn't always get his timing right and has just completed a suspension after picking up ten yellow cards. And the 27-year-old's absence left a huge hole as Fulham slid to losses away to Brentford and at home to Arsenal.

Fulham were not at the races against the Gunners but they have had a full week to get the performance out of their system and will be looking to return to the level attained for the majority of the campaign.

While Fulham have spent the week on the training field, United had some loose ends to tie up against Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16.

Erik ten Hag's side did a professional job in Andalusia, winning the match 1-0 and the tie 5-1, but they were slow to get going and could have been punished had Betis made the most of a flurry of early chances.

That trip was United's 21st match of the year so it was perhaps understandable that they were not at full tilt from first whistle to last.

And they must take on Fulham with a rejigged midfield due to Casemiro's four-match ban.

Casemiro's quality and experience have been key elements in elevating United to a top-three side.

It is arguable that Casemiro's importance to United is on a par with Fulham's reliance on Palhinha, and his absence certainly gives the Cottagers a better chance of success.

United have greater depth than Fulham with players such as Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer contending to fill the void.

However, the changes in midfield – positive for Fulham and negative for United - make it a much more even contest and there is value in siding with the visitors to at least take the game into extra time.

Key stat

Fulham have avoided defeat on six of their last eight road trips

Probable teams

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Pellistri, McTominay, Malacia, Elanga, Martial.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, A Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Wilson, Lukic, Vinicius, Diop, James, Harris, Francois, Willian.

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Marcus Rashford/Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Fred

Fulham

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Palhinha

Follow us on Twitter