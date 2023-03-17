Manchester City v Burnley predictions: Kompany's Clarets can contribute to cup cracker

Where to watch Manchester City v Burnley

BBC One, 7.45pm Saturday

Best bets

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals

3pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Nathan Tella to score at any time

1pt 17-2 bet365



Manchester City v Burnley odds

Manchester City 1-5

Burnley 16-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Burnley team news

Manchester City

The Citizens have no injury concerns but Pep Guardiola should shuffle his pack with goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, Rico Lewis, Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez among those hoping for rare starts.

Burnley

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Brownhill and Darko Churlinov are injured. Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson will be assessed.

Manchester City v Burnley predictions

Burnley are enjoying an outstanding season under manager Vincent Kompany yet the runaway Championship leaders are just 1-5 to be beaten in 90 minutes by FA Cup quarter-final hosts Manchester City.

Kompany was a defensive rock during his playing career at City, winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups between 2008 and 2019.

His Clarets side have lost only one of their last 23 matches in all competitions – and that was away to Manchester United in the EFL Cup – but they will need a heroic defensive display if they are to upset the cup favourites at the Etihad Stadium.

History is not in Burnley's favour as they lost 5-0 and 4-1 on their last two FA Cup visits to City in 2018 and 2019 and the Citizens' 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday was hardly encouraging for the underdogs.

The pursuit of a maiden Champions League title and the need to overturn Arsenal's five-point lead in the Premier League title race mean Pep Guardiola is likely to rest several first-team regulars for this cup tie but a high-scoring home win still appeals.

City's possible understudies include attack-minded young full-backs Rico Lewis and Sergio Gomez as well as England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and forward Julian Alvarez. The Argentina World Cup winner has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland's prodigious goalscoring feats this season but he is a brilliant prospect who may well prove too sharp for the Burnley defence.

Eight of City's last ten home FA Cup ties featured over 3.5 goals and the exceptions were a 3-0 win over Birmingham in January 2021 and a cagey 1-0 victory against title rivals Arsenal in this season's fourth round.

City had already thumped Chelsea 4-0 in their opening FA Cup assignment and, while Burnley are a cut above their Championship rivals, they face a huge step up in class at the Etihad.

Confidence should be high in the visitors' camp, however, and in-form forward Nathan Tella is a big price to land a blow on the City defence.

Tella can't quite match Haaland's five goals inside 57 minutes against Leipzig but he has scored five times in his last two Championship appearances, bagging a brace against Wigan last weekend before a hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Hull.

That took his league tally for the season to 17 in 34 outings and he also scored both goals in the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Ipswich.

Key stat

There have been over 3.5 goals in eight of Manchester City's last ten home FA Cup ties

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Silva, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

Subs: Grealish, De Bruyne, Haaland, Laporte, Walker, Akanji, Rodri

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Muric; Roberts, Ekdal, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Cork; Tella, Gudmundsson, Zaroury; Barnes

Subs: Obafemi, Foster, Maatsen, Vitinho, Dervisoglu, Rodriguez, Benson

Inside info

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland/Riyad Mahrez

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Card magnet Bernardo Silva

Burnley

Penalty taker Ashley Barnes

Assist ace Johan Gudmundsson

Set-piece aerial threat Ashley Barnes

Card magnet Jack Cork

