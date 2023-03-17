Manchester City v Burnley predictions: Kompany's Clarets can contribute to cup cracker
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester City v Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday
Where to watch Manchester City v Burnley
BBC One, 7.45pm Saturday
Best bets
Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals
3pts 6-4 BoyleSports
Nathan Tella to score at any time
1pt 17-2 bet365
Manchester City v Burnley odds
Manchester City 1-5
Burnley 16-1
Draw 6-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Manchester City v Burnley team news
Manchester City
The Citizens have no injury concerns but Pep Guardiola should shuffle his pack with goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, Rico Lewis, Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez among those hoping for rare starts.
Burnley
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Brownhill and Darko Churlinov are injured. Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson will be assessed.
Manchester City v Burnley predictions
Burnley are enjoying an outstanding season under manager Vincent Kompany yet the runaway Championship leaders are just 1-5 to be beaten in 90 minutes by FA Cup quarter-final hosts Manchester City.
Kompany was a defensive rock during his playing career at City, winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups between 2008 and 2019.
His Clarets side have lost only one of their last 23 matches in all competitions – and that was away to Manchester United in the EFL Cup – but they will need a heroic defensive display if they are to upset the cup favourites at the Etihad Stadium.
History is not in Burnley's favour as they lost 5-0 and 4-1 on their last two FA Cup visits to City in 2018 and 2019 and the Citizens' 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday was hardly encouraging for the underdogs.
The pursuit of a maiden Champions League title and the need to overturn Arsenal's five-point lead in the Premier League title race mean Pep Guardiola is likely to rest several first-team regulars for this cup tie but a high-scoring home win still appeals.
City's possible understudies include attack-minded young full-backs Rico Lewis and Sergio Gomez as well as England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and forward Julian Alvarez. The Argentina World Cup winner has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland's prodigious goalscoring feats this season but he is a brilliant prospect who may well prove too sharp for the Burnley defence.
Eight of City's last ten home FA Cup ties featured over 3.5 goals and the exceptions were a 3-0 win over Birmingham in January 2021 and a cagey 1-0 victory against title rivals Arsenal in this season's fourth round.
City had already thumped Chelsea 4-0 in their opening FA Cup assignment and, while Burnley are a cut above their Championship rivals, they face a huge step up in class at the Etihad.
Confidence should be high in the visitors' camp, however, and in-form forward Nathan Tella is a big price to land a blow on the City defence.
Tella can't quite match Haaland's five goals inside 57 minutes against Leipzig but he has scored five times in his last two Championship appearances, bagging a brace against Wigan last weekend before a hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Hull.
That took his league tally for the season to 17 in 34 outings and he also scored both goals in the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Ipswich.
Key stat
There have been over 3.5 goals in eight of Manchester City's last ten home FA Cup ties
Probable teams
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Silva, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden
Subs: Grealish, De Bruyne, Haaland, Laporte, Walker, Akanji, Rodri
Burnley (4-2-3-1): Muric; Roberts, Ekdal, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Cork; Tella, Gudmundsson, Zaroury; Barnes
Subs: Obafemi, Foster, Maatsen, Vitinho, Dervisoglu, Rodriguez, Benson
Inside info
Manchester City
Penalty taker Erling Haaland/Riyad Mahrez
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias
Card magnet Bernardo Silva
Burnley
Penalty taker Ashley Barnes
Assist ace Johan Gudmundsson
Set-piece aerial threat Ashley Barnes
Card magnet Jack Cork
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport